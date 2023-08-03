Priyanka Magan joins Next by Rediffusion as vice president

In her last stint, Magan was head - client services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai.
Next by Rediffusion has onboarded Priyanka Magan as vice president, client servicing to handle its brand portfolio in Rediffusion Delhi-II.
In her last stint, Magan was head - client services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai, where she worked across varied categories- auto/jewellery retail/fintech/real estate on brands like- Royal Enfield, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Uniqlo, Jet Airways, DFM Foods, DCB bank Ashiana Housing and ICICI Securities.
Magan comes with 15+ years of experience in a career that began at Lowe Lintas. She has been an entrepreneur too in the past, running her own boutique agency. She also did stints with Leo Burnett, and on the marketing side with Religare.
Asheesh Malhotra, executive director of Next by Rediffusion, says, “We’re on a hi-growth trajectory that requires a seasoned yet young team of professionals who will run the new age businesses that Next by Rediffusion is known for. Magan is a blend of both the qualities.”
Sangeet Chaudhary, branch head Delhi says, “We are writing a powerful narrative for our new age agency, and we are very happy to have Priyanka on board as a key player in the ever challenging and exciting Delhi market.”
“I’ve had the good fortune of having worked with large and small agencies alike which have equipped me to handle challenging situations. With Next by Rediffusion, I’m excited to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and build some great brands in the days ahead,” adds Magan.