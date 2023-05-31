Publicis Groupe India appoints Anshul Garg as Managing Partner and Head of Publicis Commerce India

Garg has joined Publicis Groupe India from the advisory firm Ernst & Young.
Publicis Groupe India has further strengthened its Commerce Practice in the country with the appointment of Anshul Garg as managing partner and head, of Publicis Commerce India. With end-to-end proprietary solutions in commerce covering all aspects of the value chain and the right investments in data, and technology, Publicis Groupe India is uniquely qualified to lead the creative commerce revolution and deliver maximum impact for its clients.
Garg in his role will advance the Groupe’s commerce offerings still further, driving both strategy and implementation and connecting data, technology, and brand experience with commerce for optimum results. In this role, he will work closely with Amaresh Godbole who is the CEO of the Groupe’s Digital technology business, which includes Commerce technology – foundation & builds, and Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India with the additional mandate of overseeing Publicis Commerce – business and growth.
Garg has joined Publicis Groupe India from the advisory firm Ernst & Young where he led numerous consulting engagements in the areas of digital commerce, omnichannel growth strategy, and new business set-ups. He comes with a wide spectrum of experience with over 16 years of consulting and industry experience across sectors including consumer goods, retail, industrial goods, and energy. Garg’s expertise spans many dimensions such as digital commerce and D2C business setup, growth strategy blueprint, sales, and marketing transformation, go-to-market strategy and execution, loyalty programmes, commercial excellence, and more.
Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, of Publicis Groupe said, “ Commerce is a core priority for us and our clients. As the commerce landscape evolves rapidly with diverse marketplaces, brands increasingly going direct-to-consumer, omnichannel offerings, social commerce and now ONDC picking up momentum, it is critical that we further enhance our offering in this space through both tech and talent investments. I am pleased to welcome Anshul Garg on board who brings in a wealth of multidisciplinary, cross-category experience and can give a vantage point view on commerce for our clients.”
Anshul Garg said, “This is an incredible opportunity and an exciting space to be in. There is an increased appetite from brands across the board for commerce solutions that give them the competitive edge. Every brand experience could potentially translate into a commerce experience and commerce needs to be integrated seamlessly into all touchpoints of the consumer journey. I look forward to partnering with Publicis clients on their transformational journey while helping them with distinct and differentiated commerce strategies, partnerships, and solutions and contributing greatly to their business growth. I hope to bring in enduring growth for brands, in the new age of commerce, leveraging the power of digital, data, and technology.”