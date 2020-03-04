Puma elevates Abhishek Ganguly to General Manager India and Southeast Asia

Ganguly is responsible for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. Along with the added responsibility of 11 markets in Southeast Asia.
Abhishek Ganguly who was the Managing Director for PUMA India has been elevated to General Manager India and Southeast Asia. The announcement comes fast on the heels of Puma’s success as the number one sports brand in India.
While Abhishek will oversee the future development of Puma Southeast Asia, he will continue to be the managing director for India, based in Bengaluru.
Under his leadership, Puma India, which reported a 23 per cent rise in sales revenue to Rs 1413 crore in FY-19. Puma operates 373 fully owned stores with fast expanding footprint across the country, including tier 1 and 2 markets. In 2006, Abhishek joined PUMA’s founding team in India as the director - Sales and Marketing. He brought with him a wealth of experience in retail and sales, and built Puma from an unknown brand in India, to where it stands today.