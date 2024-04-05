Punit Misra quits ZEEL

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He worked as president – content and international Markets.
Following Rahul Johri's recent exit as president of business at ZEEL, Punit Misra, president of content and international Markets, has also stepped down.
He used to look after content for both the TV network of ZEE as well as its digital offering ZEE5, both domestically and globally. He also managed ZEEL’s international business spanning 190 countries.
Punit Goenka, the managing director and CEO of ZEEL, declared a 20% cut in his own pay on April 2. This move is part of a plan focussing on being more careful with spending, making things more efficient, and ensuring quality content.
In a recent earnings call, the company said it is charting a three-pronged approach – cutting costs, reducing overlaps between businesses, and enhancing quality to regain margins—following the collapse of its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment.