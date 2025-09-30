Rachana Television appoints Rajesh Rallapalli as Business Head – South

Rachana Television (NTV, Bhakthi & Vanitha) has appointed Rajesh Rallapalli as its new Business Head – South, marking a significant addition to its leadership team.

Advertisment

Rajesh announced his move on LinkedIn, noting that this marks a new chapter after almost a decade with ABP Group. In his new role, he will focus on driving growth and expanding the network’s presence in the southern markets.

He joins Rachana Television after nearly nine years with ABP Group, where he rose through key roles, most recently serving as South Head. Prior to ABP, Rajesh held leadership positions at The Hindu Group as Assistant Regional Manager and at Eenadu as Category Head, where he worked extensively on strengthening regional operations and building market strategies.

Speaking about his appointment on LinkedIn, Rajesh expressed excitement about beginning this new journey and contributing to the growth of Rachana Television’s portfolio across South India.