Radio City chief creative officer Kartik Kalla resigns

After 15 years at Radio City, chief creative officer Kartik Kalla has called it a day. He, as per an exchange filing from the company, is serving a two-month notice period after the company accepted his resignation on October 25, 2023.
“It’s time for me to explore new challenges and areas of interest that are close to my heart,” wrote Kalla in his resignation mail that was included in the filing.
Before Radio City, Kalla worked with BigFM for less than a year and before it, he spent nine years in advertising working at different agencies such as Leo Burnett, McCann Worldgroup, Contract, and Publicis