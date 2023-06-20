Rahul Shivshankar leaves Times Now

The reasons for his exit remain unknown.
Times Now’s editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar has exited the channel.
His Twitter bio which reads ‘Editor-In-Chief TIMES NOW, 2016 to 2023’ revealed his moving on from the media house.
As per Newslaundry, “… with immediate effect the operations of the channel will be under the charge of Navika Kumar, group editor. All operating content managers of the Times Now team will consequently report to Navika.”
With over 20 years of experience, Shivshankar was, before Times Now, the editor-in-chief of NewsX from 2013 to 2016.