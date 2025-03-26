Ex Britannia CEO Rajneet Kohli to lead HUL’s food biz

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli – he was the former CEO and executive director of Britannia – as executive director of its foods business. He will join the company’s management committee with effect from April 7, 2025.

Before Britannia, Kohli held leadership positions at Domino’s India, The Coca-Cola Company, and Asian Paints. He takes over from Shiva Krishnamurthy who will move out of HUL to pursue an external opportunity, after spending just over a decade at the FMCG giant.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL said, “I would like to thank Shiva for his contribution to our business over the years. Under his leadership, HUL became the market leader in Tea, delivered iconic communications that won prestigious marketing accolades and transformed the portfolio to win in faster growing spaces."

"Foods is a large business unit for HUL with strong growth potential. Rajneet brings extensive experience in managing large Foods and Beverages businesses and driving high performance. I am confident that he will lead the Foods business to the next phase of growth and transformation.”