Rana Barua elected president of The Ad Club

FCB Group India chief Dheeraj Sinha is the vice president.
The Ad Club, at its 69th annual general meeting, elected Havas India Group CEO Rana Barua as its president and FCB Group India chief Dheeraj Sinha as vice president.
The meeting saw the announcement of The Ad Club's management committee for FY24. Partha Sinha will continue as a member as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.
“It’s an honour to serve as the President at The Ad Club. Our mission extends beyond accolades; it's about actively shaping belonging and how we engage and influence the larger fraternity and the newer generation,” said Rana Barua.
“Our new management team, a mosaic of diverse leaders across sectors, embark on a journey of limitless possibilities and opportunities. Together, we commit meaningful initiatives that will enable us to attract fresh talent into the industry, championing women empowerment, nurturing future leaders, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fostering progressive alliances and conversations,” he added.
The office bearers, elected unopposed, of The Advertising Club for 2023-2024 are
Rana Barua – President
Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President
Dr Bhaskar Das – Secretary
Shashi Sinha – Jt. Secretary
Mitrajit Bhattacharya – Treasurer
The committee will also include the following members:
Avinash Kaul
Malcolm Raphael
Prasanth Kumar
Punitha Arumugam
Shubhranshu Singh
Sonia Huria
Subramanyeswar Samayam
In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:
Ajay Kakar
Pradeep Dwivedi
Vikram Sakhuja
The below list of leaders are special invitees:
Ajay Chandwani
Alok Lall
Anusha Shetty
Lulu Raghavan
Mansha Tandon
Nisha Narayanan
Raj Nayak
Satyanarayan Raghavan
Vikas Khanchandani