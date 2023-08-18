Rasesh Upadhyay from Star India joins Viacom18 as Strategy Head

Previously, with Star India, Upadhyay worked as VP, Planning & Treasury for more than 12 years.
Viacom18 has recently appointed Rasesh Upadhyay from Star India as strategy head, as confirmed by sources close to the development. Joining the leadership team, he will report to Kevin Vaz, CEO Broadcast Entertainment at Viacom18.
With over 12 years of experience at Star India as VP of planning and treasury, Upadhyay's responsibilities included financial planning, budgeting, deal evaluation, vendor management, and management reporting for Star India's business. In the past, he has also worked with Etisalat DB Telecom and Bharti Airtel.