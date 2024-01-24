Rashmi Soni joins PayU as chief brand & communications officer

Previously, Soni was working as the VP & head of corporate communications in Vistara.
PayU, an online payments solutions provider, announces the addition of Rashmi Soni to its leadership team as chief brand and communications officer. In her role, Rashmi will be instrumental in shaping and steering the organisation’s brand and communications strategy.
Rashmi joins PayU from Vistara, where she served as a vice president and head of corporate communications for more than 9 years. She was part of Vistara's launch team, where she played a pivotal role in building the airline's brand and establishing it in the market.
A Stanford-certified project manager, Rashmi has over 28 years of experience working in leadership roles with top multinational technology brands such as Hughes Software Systems (now Aricent), Adobe, Ericsson, and Tata Docomo.