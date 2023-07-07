Rasna Bhasin named Editor of Harper's Bazaar India

This is Bhasin's second stint with the group, she earlier worked as Digital Media Head of Harper's Bazaar Bride India.
India Today Group and Hearst Magazines International have appointed Rasna Bhasin as the editor of Harper's Bazaar India. This is a homecoming for Rasna, who earlier worked with the group as Digital Media Head of Harper's Bazaar Bride India and oversaw the transition of the magazine to Brides Today India.
As a lifestyle content creator with over 10 years of experience, Rasna is a luxury brand expert. "Our new print editor will explore the multifaceted world of fashion, beauty, art, culture, and beyond, seamlessly adapting to the ever-evolving landscape," the group said.
Sonal Ved, Digital Editor of the Lifestyle Division’s Group, will continue to lead all editorial initiatives for the group's websites and social media platforms.
Kim St. Clair Bodden, senior vice president of editorial and brand director of Hearst Magazines said: “| have no doubt that Rasna's passion, creative talent, and deep knowledge of fashion in India will inspire and inform the brand's audience of influential and modern women.”
Speaking on the occasion, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson, India Today Group said, “We are confident that Rasna and Sonal will use their first-hand experience on social media to bring an injection to Harper's Bazaar that is truly in tune with our audience. | am looking forward to the merging of influencers and legacy brands to create an incomparable experience for our readers. The new HB will have the youthful energy of social and the vigour and trust of legacy.”