Rediffusion appoints Dipty Gurjar as vice president & client servicing head of Bombay

Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Dipty Gurjar as vice president & client servicing head of Bombay 2.
Previous to Rediffusion, Gurjar has worked in India with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (Earlier known as Euro RSCG) etc. and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia. She has also successfully run her own small boutique ad agency for about 10 years.
Gurjar holds a Masters degree in Advertising Communication from Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia. She comes with a rich 15 plus years of experience across India and Australia; having worked on a mixed basket of brand categories and run creative campaigns for brands like HDFC Mutual Fund, Matter Motor Works, Irasva Jewelry, NCPA, Viacom18, Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nexa, Mahindra Finance, HPCL, Cisco, Gloria Jeans coffee etc.
“We are delighted to welcome Gurjar to Rediffusion. Leading clients in Mumbai especially is a big responsibility. With her diverse experience, I am sure Gurjar will add value to the agency’s largest office,” says Kalyani Srivastava, joint president of Rediffusion.
Responded Gurjar, “Rediffusion has great heritage as an agency. I am happy to be working with a hi-adrenaline team here. My experience, both globally and in India, will hopefully help me make a mark with our clients. Look forward to some great campaigns and winning strategies.”