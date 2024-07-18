Rediffusion appoints Pankaj Arora as head of west

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rediffusion announced the appointment of Pankaj Arora as the agency’s executive vice president and head of west. Pankaj will be based in Mumbai and also look after Ahmedabad-based businesses.
With over three decades of experience in the corporate world, Pankaj’s last assignment was in CSR communications. He has worked closely with leading organizations such as Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Escorts, Eicher Motors, SP Group, Bharat Forge, and Godrej, among others.
Pankaj has added value towards building their Social Equity credentials, creating the CSR brand architecture, CSR Strategy, behavioural Changing Communication as well as designing and implementing ATL and BTL social programs. These have not only impacted the Corporates’ image, but also helped them meet the challenges of the evolving trends in the space of societal contribution.
Pankaj has worked for Grey WorldWide (India and Sri Lanka), Publicis, Lowe Lintas, Contract & Triton. Clients handled included Unilevers, P&G, Glaxo SmithKline & British American Tobacco Brands.
Rediffusion’s Mumbai operations are divided into three units led by Alvin Ferrao, Pushkaar Kshirsagar and Vritti Handa Dey. Pankaj Arora will oversee all three units.
“Pankaj is a very different advertising professional - he has spent over a decade catalysing change in the SDG and Sustainability space. His experience of brands has been enhanced by this softer dimension of corporate communication. We welcome him to Rediffusion,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion.
Responds Pankaj Arora,”Rediffusion is an iconic ad agency. Working for an agency once helmed by Diwan Arun Nanda and Mohd Khan is truly an honour. I hope to emulate their high standards and take the agency to greater heights.”