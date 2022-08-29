Virendra Tivrekar to head Rediffusion Design Studios

Tivrekar has worked earlier at McCann Erickson, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas, Eleven BrandWorks and Leo Burnett.
Rediffusion has appointment Virendra Tivrekar, Executive Creative Director, as the head of Rediffusion Design Studios. He will be based in Mumbai.
Tivrekar has worked earlier at McCann Erickson, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas, Eleven BrandWorks and Leo Burnett. This is his second innings at Rediffusion DY&R. A graduate from JJ School of Applied Art, Mumbai he is a specialist in typography.
Tivrekar brings rich experience to his new assignment at Rediffusion, having worked across brands like Liril, Breeze, Lifebuoy, Pears, Babool, Rexona, Axe, Garnier, Lycra, Stayfree, Vaseline, Times Of India, Danik Jagran Group, Star Network, Sab TV, Colours, Bloomberg, BBC, L&T Realty, Amazon Prime, Taj hotels, Eveready, Colorplus, Welspun, BPCL, Hero, TVS Tyres, Tata Motors and more. Tivrekar has 20 years of experience in the industry.
Welcoming Tivrekar to the agency Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion, says, “I am really happy to welcome Tivrekar to Rediffusion. He will, I am sure, provide stellar leadership to Rediffusion Design Studios. Joining Tivrekar is an equally talented team of Ajit Rakhade, Rohan Parab, Arif Khan and Akash Sharma – all of whom are top-notch designers."
“Rediffusion is transforming as an agency. And I am happy to be back. The design studio assignment is both challenging and exciting. With my new team, I am hoping to create some very good work that will make the industry sit up”, responds Tivrekar.
“We are in the process of creating a number of new and interesting products that combine design and technology. Tivrekar and his team have already started work on some design products that will be sold as SaaS offerings. We plan to take Rediffusion Design Studio to a much higher profile,” adds Dr Sandeep Goyal, managing director of Rediffusion.