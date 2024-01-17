Rediffusion's Kalyani Srivastava joins Ogilvy India as Associate President

She was associated with Rediffusion for 12 years.
Kalyani Srivastava has joined Ogilvy India as associate president. She will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Hirol Gandhi, president, Ogilvy India - Mumbai and Kolkata
She was with Rediffusion for 12 years. She joined the company as assistant vice president and chief of staff at the chairman's office and was further elevated to the role of executive vice president and head.
Srivastava comes with 25 years of experience contributing to organisations namely Mafoi Management Consultants, Marriott Global Sales Organisation, and The Leela Palaces and Resorts.