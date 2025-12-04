Reliance Retail Ventures names ex Flipkart leader as president and CEO

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the holding entity of Reliance Retail, has appointed former Flipkart chief product and technology officer Jeyandran Venugopal as its president and chief executive officer, reports Business Standard.

Advertisment

He will work closely with Isha Ambani, executive director of RRVL, and the leadership team of Reliance Retail to strengthen the retail portfolio, accelerate omnichannel growth, and drive technical and operational excellence across the value chain at Reliance Retail, states the paper.

His appointment follows news of Reliance Retail appointing former Netflix India marketing head Srivats TS as senior vice president and head of marketing.

Venugopal, who has 25 years of experience, has worked at various e-commerce and technology companies, including Myntra, Snapdeal, Yahoo and Amazon.