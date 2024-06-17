Ritesh Sud becomes the vice president- national brands, packaged beverages at Tata Consumer Products

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sud is an alumnus of the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad.
Ritesh Sud has recently been elevated to the position of vice president in the National Brands division of Packaged Beverages at Tata Consumer Products. He has worked at the company for two years.
Prior to that, Sud served as the vice president of marketing for the ready-to-drink beverages division in the same company.
Sud has spent 12 years at Perfetti Van Melle and departed from his position as the associate director of marketing. He oversaw the Centerfruit, Happydent, Alpenliebe, and Juzt Jelly Portfolio while also managing media and marketing duties for the Nepal market.
Sud started his career at Wipro by promoting PLM services and subsequently became its area manager.