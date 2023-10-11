RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as Vice Chairman

RPG Group, has announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of vice chairman of the diversified group. In addition to his new role, Anant Goenka will continue to serve as the vice chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, which is acclaimed for its corporate governance and people friendly value system.