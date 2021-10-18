Rubeena Singh joins short-video app Josh as country manager

The former iProspect CEO makes the move to Josh after near five years at the dentsu agency.
Rubeena Singh, the former iProspect CEO, has joined short-video app Josh as its country manager.
As per her LinkedIn post, she has started work today (18 October 2021).
Singh stepped down as the CEO of iProspect in August this year (2021) after a nearly five-year stint at the performance marketing agency of dentsu.
Her departure from the agency was part of a series of senior-level exits from dentsu, the agency holding network.
With over two decades of experience in the digital, print, broadcasting, and advertising/marketing space, Singh has worked at leading organisations like moneycontrol.com, Forbes India, CNBC, and Star India.