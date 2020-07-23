Sagar Boke now heads food and beverages at Tata Consumer Products

He was previously the head of marketing, Food Business at the company.
From July 2020, Sagar Boke will head 'Customer & Shopper Marketing' Foods & Beverages at Tata Consumer Products.
In his LinkedIn profile, he's mentioned the job duty: Lead the Customer & Shopper Marketing for the integrated business with brands like Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt & Tata Sampann. Mandated to create a cutting edge sales -enabling function that drives the retail expansion, activates the brands in the trade and builds future - ready processes.
In a career spanning nearly two decades, Boke apart from Tata has worked at Dabur India, Godrej, and CavinKare among others. Recently, he featured in an afaqs! series called 'Post Lockdown'. You can read it over here.