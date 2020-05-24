"We will see a shift from lean-back to lean-in media": Sagar Boke, Tata Consumer Products

While one can’t, and shouldn’t claim to be prophetic, here are my predictions. First, the pyramid of need hierarchies will be inverted, such that safety, nutrition, health, hygiene, and value for money will be at the apex of the pyramid, while the other parameters will slip down. We will adopt this for our brands. For instance, on Tata Sampann, we will focus on educating the consumers on food safety, hygiene and the goodness of our traditional wisdom. For Tata Salt, the focus will continue to be on that of being a health enabler, be it through the addition of iodine and iron, or through the reduction of sodium levels. We are also promoting products, like Tata I-Shakti Cooking Soda that helps in cleaning the vegetables and aids hygiene.

After the scare of this pandemic, the consumers’ focus would be to build a strong core, and be better prepared for the future. Products that focus on nutrition and immunity will be in high demand over regular offerings. Demand for products built on traditional Indian wisdom will rise. Consumers will take to more of home-cooked meals.

In the last two months, e-commerce has grown to the level it would have otherwise taken at least five years, in many markets. India will be no exception. E-commerce and direct to home distribution models will get more prominence over the traditional retail stories due to the deep-rooted safety concerns. New-age options, such as selling through AI bots/teleselling, will get more prominence. Human intervention would be encouraged only where it is indispensable. Many of these things were unthinkable in the past, but will become the new normal for many brands.

Partnering with the government to improve the level of sanitisation at the neighbourhood 'kirana' stores goes beyond business. Overall, hygiene will score high.