Sagnik Ghosh to head creative strategy at Times of India Group

The Times of India Group has appointed Sagnik Ghosh as head of creative strategy, branded content, innovations and trade marketing. The news has been confirmed by the sources close to the development. He joins the group from Viacom18 Media, where he worked for around 3 years as business head - COLORS Bangla.
Prior to joining Viacom 18, Sagnik has worked with Star India as executive vice-president and business head, Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies (Bengal Cluster). Prior to joining the media and entertainment industry, Sagnik worked with BFSI brands like Axis Bank, HSBC etc.