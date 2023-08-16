Samarjit Singh joins Mad Influence as COO

Prior to this, he was with Storyboard18, part of the Network18 media group, as COO.
Samarjit Singh has announced that he has joined Mad Influence as chief operating officer. Prior to joining, he was with Storyboard18, part of the Network18 media group, as COO.
Before Storyboard18, he was with afaqs! as chief operating officer and spent eight years and six months at the news media organisation.
Singh’s career spans well over 21 years with stints at organisations like NIIT, Ebookers, Centum Learning, and Talentedge India.