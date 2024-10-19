Samir Singh appointed as EVP of Marketing for Colgate-Palmolive's Asia-Pacific Division

Colgate-Palmolive announced Samir Singh will join the company as executive vice president (EVP) of marketing for the Asia-Pacific division, effective December 1, 2024, he announced on LinkedIn.

Singh, a seasoned marketing leader with over two decades of experience, before was serving as chief marketing officer at Unilever.

Singh began his career at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 1998 as an area sales manager and quickly rose through the ranks.

He later held several key positions, including senior brand manager for skin care, regional brand manager for Southeast Asia (SEA) and the Middle East, and global brand director for Vaseline.

His leadership roles spanned major markets and categories, from Skin Care to Bath & Body and Make-up.

In 2020, Singh became Unilever’s global executive vice president for Skin Cleansing and Oral Care, before being promoted to chief marketing officer for personal care in 2022.