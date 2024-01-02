Sanjay Adesara bids farewell to Adani Wilmar after a 16-year stint

He held the position of head of marketing for the brand.
In a recent LinkedIn post, Sanjay Adesara, the head of marketing at Adani Wilmar Ltd, shared the news of his departure from the company, marking the end of a 16-year journey with the brand.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Adesara reflected on the significant growth he witnessed during his tenure, particularly in steering the success of the Fortune brand and contributing to the establishment and development of other notable brands under Adani Wilmar's umbrella.
Adesara described the experience as a tremendous learning curve, providing him with opportunities to refine his skills.