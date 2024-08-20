Sanjay Singal joins Wagh Bakri Tea Group as CEO

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Singal wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of our 78th Independence Day…happy to announce my new home.. a 132 year young, proudly Indian brand in a proudly Indian category… the Father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhiji personally inspired the promoters to move back from South Africa to start the business…always for indian consumer and brands…Enjoy the video.. also moving to the land of the Mahatma!!"