Sanjay Singal joins Wagh Bakri Tea Group as CEO

Sanjay Singhal has joined Wagh Bakri Tea Group as the chief executive officer. He was earlier ITC's chief operating officer, responsible for all aspects of the dairy and beverages business.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Singal wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of our 78th Independence Day…happy to announce my new home.. a 132 year young, proudly Indian brand in a proudly Indian category… the Father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhiji personally inspired the promoters to move back from South Africa to start the business…always for indian consumer and brands…Enjoy the video.. also moving to the land of the Mahatma!!"
Singal was with ITC for the last eight years. In a career spanning over three decades, he has alsow worked with HUL, Yum!, GE Capital, Aditya Birla Group and Dabur.