W+K India’s CCO Santosh Padhi and president Ayesha Ghosh quit

Three of W+K India’s most senior leaders – chief creative officer (CCO) Santosh Padhi (Paddy), president Ayesha Ghosh, and Delhi office head Shreekant Srinivasan – have announced their departure from the independent creative agency.

Padhi joined W+K India in early 2022 after leaving Taproot Dentsu, and Ghosh followed him a few months later, having worked at the same Dentsu creative shop. Srinivasan joined the agency in September of the same year, from McCann Worldgroup.

One of Padhi and Ghosh’s key initiatives during their time at W+K India was to open a Mumbai office; the agency had previously only operated out of Delhi after it entered India in 2007.

W+K Delhi office head Shreekant Srinivasan

“The reason why W+K allowed two offices in India is because they believed some wonderful cultural work happens here, and W+K strongly believes in work that comes out of culture,” Padhi told afaqs! in December 2023.

Before he joined, W+K told Padhi, “We want that beautiful cultural work every other agency is doing, which is missing in our portfolio. We have work from eight different offices, but we do not have enough work, especially in the past five or six years, from India.”

Padhi had pointed to the agency’s global work on Nike, Old Spice, and Honda as evidence of its ability to start conversations. “Adding tadka to it is what is needed in India.”

During their tenure, Padhi and Ghosh worked with some of India’s biggest brands, including Jio 5G, Jio Fibre, Hero Vida, Jockey, Jindal Steel, Casio G-Shock, Hero Cycles, Firefox, Zoya Solitaires, Brownkind, and Whistle dental care.

In a statement sent to the press yesterday, Padhi said: “I came into the W+K family with lots of excitement as I always followed their amazing work during my Taproot days. I’m super proud that along with Ayesha and the solid team, we managed to get some of the biggest brands in the nation and had success on every front – be it people, reputation, or clientele. We won over a dozen businesses and have managed to produce some beautiful work on the brands mentioned above.”

“Not only me but we all really enjoyed the freedom the global team gave us on every front with total autonomy and many other wonderful things which I will always remember.”

“Unfortunately, like most senior creative individuals, even my heart is calling for something beyond this – something new, something that will give me a newer high. I have to depart in search of a new love.”

Ayesha Ghosh’s statement:

“The last 2.5 years have been quite exhilarating, right from stepping into this legendary agency to setting up the Mumbai office, stabilising and growing the Delhi office, delivering good results, and adapting the unique W+K culture to India. Within a little over half a year of joining, it was satisfying to see the impact of our leadership.”

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the passion and hard work of our employees. Every interaction with the W+K crew around the globe has opened my mind to new ways of thinking and new ways of measuring the worth of the work that we do. I hope I get to work with such a smart set of people again.”

“I’ve been meaning to pause for a while, dedicate more time to yoga, and spend time with family. As for what comes next, I’ll see what the universe throws my way.”

W+K statement:

“We are grateful to Paddy and Ayesha for their efforts during these past two and a half years, as they set up an office in Mumbai and brought in new energy and clients. We wish them all the best as they move on from the agency and take their talents into the world.”