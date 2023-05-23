Sarah Jacob quits NDTV

The spate of resignations continue at NDTV.
Sarah Jacob, anchor and senior editor at NDTV, has resigned from the news channel, sources revealed. She was working with the channel for over 20 years.
She hosted the show ‘We The People’ on the channel.
This is the latest in the spate of resignations after the Adani Group acquired the network. Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the directors of NDTV, were the first ones to leave the news channel, followed by prime-time journalist Ravish Kumar a day later.
In January, NDTV’s group president Suparna Singh, chief strategy officer Arijit Chatterjee and chief technology and product officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi also stepped down.
Soon after Sreenivasan Jain and Nidhi Razdan also announced the end of their stint with the channel.