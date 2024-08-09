Satyam Trivedi joins GMR Sports as CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Satyam Trivedi has joined GMR Sports as its chief executive officer (CEO). Prior to this, he was associated with RPSG Sports as the Deputy CEO and executive director.
Satyam has extensive experience managing major sports properties such as ILT20, IPL, WPL, and SA20. He will lead the GMR Sports portfolio, which includes Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Legends League, and ILT20, focusing on revenue growth, brand building, and sports operations.
Throughout his career, he was a part of organisations like Adani Sportsline and Canary.