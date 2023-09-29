Saugata Gupta appointed as ASCI Chairman

This year has been a dynamic year for the self-regulatory organisation, ASCI. They have undertaken a series of impactful initiatives, one of which was the #GetItRight Brand-Influencer Summit. This was a pivotal platform for brands and influencers to collaboratively explore and learn effective strategies for creating trustworthy relationships with each other and with consumers. It was also an opportunity for ASCI to collect valuable insights into how to further strengthen its oversight of the industry.