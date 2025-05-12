Schbang’s head of Bangalore departs

After spending seven and a half years at Schbang, a digital ad and marketing agency, its head of Bangalore, Sushant H Vithaldas, moves on.

“I joined Schbang in December 2017 as Head of Solutions, Mumbai, and in 2020, took on the role of Business Head for our Bangalore office. Leading this team has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my professional life,” he writes on LinkedIn.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Vithaldas has worked at firms including Dell, Apple and Euro RSCG India, now known as Havas Worldwide.

His departure comes shortly after the exit of Akshay Gurnani, one of the agency’s co-founders, whose stake was acquired by the remaining founders, Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia.