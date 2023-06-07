Sebamed VP and CMO Jaydeep Shah has moved on

He is taking a break right now and will then work on “building something.”
Jaydeep Shah, Sebamed India’s vice president and chief marketing officer has quit after spending a year and a half at the German company known for its medicinal skin care products.
He announced this news on LinkedIn. His post says:
I left Sebamed last week, where I had the opportunity to gain valuable experience and also learn many new things. Working in a fast-paced /startup-like environment, I discovered NOT approaching things strictly by the rule book also works, business & brands at different maturity stage respond very differently to various inputs, Sometimes smaller things can be even bigger! And much much more!
My journey at Sebamed has been an incredibly satisfying one - we witnessed a faster business growth backed by establishing meaningful connections with consumers across various categories.
Thanks to everyone at Team Sebamed & also to all our partners for their passion, commitment, creativity, and their willingness to embrace experimentation.
For now, what’s up next is a short break for a month. Followed by fastening seatbelt’s to another exciting ride to ‘building’ something. More on it soon!
He joined Sebamed India in January 2022 before which he worked at Unilever in different positions and different categories for 12 years. Before that, he was with Ceat Tyres for three years.