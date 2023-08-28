Sebamed's Jaydeep Shah joins Sun Pharma to head marketing for its consumer health business

He was vice president and chief marketing officer at Sebamed.
Jaydeep Shah has joined Sun Pharma as head of marketing for its consumer health business.
Announcing the move on LinkedIn, he wrote, “Really excited to get an opportunity to lead portfolio of brands which have been iconic & category creators in supplements & pain management.”
Shah moved to Sun Pharma from Sebamed India, where he was vice president and chief marketing officer for nearly one and a half years.
In a career spanning over 15 years, Shah has worked for over a decade at Unilever and spent three years at CEAT.