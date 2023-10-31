Shekar Khosla joins Google India as VP Marketing

He was earlier the chief commercial officer at Kellogg.
Shekar Khosla has joined Google India as its VP- marketing. With almost three decades experience, Khosla joins from Kellogg Company, where he was the chief commercial officer (digital transformation, revenue growth management, sales and marketing). He worked at Kellogg for almost nine years.
Welcoming him to his new role, Simon Kahn, vice president-marketing for Asia Pacific, Google, wrote on LinkedIn, "Shekar brings a wealth of experience in developing purpose-driven brands across both emerging and developed markets of Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa."
Khosla has also worked at Unilever for over 20 years in different capacities. He joined as a management trainee in 1994 and climbed up the ranks to exit as vice president- skin care business, South East and North East Asia, Australasia in 2014.