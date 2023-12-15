Shemaroo appoints Swati Darekar as Head of Programming- Hindi GEC

Swati Darekar is a seasoned professional in the General Entertainment Channel domain with a proven track record in creating and curating content that resonates with diverse audiences. Prior to joining Shemaroo, she has played pivotal role as Fiction Head (Vice President HME Content) at Colors (Viacom18), contributing significantly to the success of shows like 'Barrister Babu,' 'Nima Denzongpa,''Savi Ki Savaari' and the recently launched show ‘Doree.’ Her illustrious career includes a significant tenure as Creative Director (Vice President Content) at Sony Entertainment Television (Sony Pictures Networks), steering the success of shows like 'Mere Sai' and 'Patiala Babes.' Before Sony, Swati made notable contributions as Creative Director (Vice President- Fiction Programming) at Star Plus (Disney Star), shaping iconic shows like 'Diya aur Baati Hum,' 'Saraswatichandra,' 'Tamanna' amongst others