Shivani Behl steps down as CMO of Pureplay Skin Sciences

She has been working in this capacity since 2021, one year after the company was launched.
Shivani Behl, who served as the CMO at Pureplay Skin Sciences, the company behind Plum, Bodylovin', and Phy, has decided to step down from her role.
In a LinekdIn post, Behl said, "The last few years have been fantastic. I have been fortunate to be a part of such a great organisation and have learned so much along the way."
During her tenure, Behl held responsibilities for marketing, communications, new product strategy and development, media, digital content strategy, turnover, and P&L for Plum, Plum Body Lovin, and PHY across skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, bath and body, and men's grooming categories.
Before her time at Pureplay Skin Sciences, Behl served as the Head of Marketing at Shoppers Stop, where she led marketing and loyalty functions for the department store chain.
Her brief tenure at the company started in February 2021 and ended in July 2021. Prior to this engagement, she worked as the head of marketing- category and innovation for Lakmé Lever from 2018 to 2021.
Behl started her career at Tata Motors and has experience of working at companies such as Reebok India, VIP Industries, Reliance Brands, during her 18 year career.