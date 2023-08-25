Shoppers Stop elevates Kavindra Mishra as Executive Director & CEO

Kavi was a co-founder in Zovi.Com, a start-up funded by Tiger Global & Saif Partners. The chairman of the company, BS Nagesh said that “I am delighted that Kavindra Mishra, has been promoted as the executive director and CEO of the Company. In the last five months he has taken over the charge of Homestop and the commercial part of the Shoppers Stop business. His skills as a Business Leader, strategic expertise and overall understanding of the retail industry is an excellent fit for leading the Company as its CEO and setting high standards. Under his leadership and guidance, I am confident about the future growth of the Company”