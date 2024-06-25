Shreya Agarwal, head of FilterCopy, has moved on

“I remember everything like it was yesterday. Every interview. Closing my first ever deal. Predicting how long it'd take for a video to hit X million views. Writing my first video. Making my first hire. My first time letting someone go. My first credit as a producer. Watching a show concept in my head come to life on screen for the first time. The day we hit 4M followers on IG. Holding the 10M YouTube plaque. My farewell where so many of you turned up to celebrate me.”