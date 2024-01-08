Shridhar Mishra joins News18 Digital

He has joined from Zee Media Corporation Ltd where he served as CRO (Digital).
Shridhar Mishra has joined as the chief revenue officer (CRO) at News18 (Digital). He has joined from Zee Media Corporation Ltd where he served as CRO (Digital). He has also worked in a sales leadership role with Jagran New Media and the Asianet News Network.
At Network18, Shridhar will lead all digital revenue initiatives for News18. He will drive aggressive growth for the direct and indirect inventory sales. He will be based out of the Noida / Gurgaon office and the existing direct, indirect sales and ad operation teams of News18 digital will align with him.