By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Shridhar Mishra moves on from Zee Media

He was working as Chief Revenue Officer-Digital at ZMCL.

Shridhar Mishra, chief revenue officer, digital has resigned from the media house after a 3 year stint. Shridhar joined ZMCL in August, 2020 as SVP & head of digital monetization. Shridhar posted about this development on his LinkedIn post below:

Shridhar previously served as the vice president of digital sales for India and the Middle East at Asianet for approximately 3 years. Additionally, he has gained experience at Jagran New Media, Kasturi & Sons, and Dainik Bhaskar in the past.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL)Shridhar Mishra