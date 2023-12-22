Shridhar Mishra moves on from Zee Media

He was working as Chief Revenue Officer-Digital at ZMCL.
Shridhar Mishra, chief revenue officer, digital has resigned from the media house after a 3 year stint. Shridhar joined ZMCL in August, 2020 as SVP & head of digital monetization. Shridhar posted about this development on his LinkedIn post below:
Shridhar previously served as the vice president of digital sales for India and the Middle East at Asianet for approximately 3 years. Additionally, he has gained experience at Jagran New Media, Kasturi & Sons, and Dainik Bhaskar in the past.