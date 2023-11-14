Sidharth Shakdher quits Disney+ Hotstar

He was the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at the streaming platform.
Sidharth Shakdher, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Disney+ Hotstar has resigned, sources close to the development confirmed.
Shakdher has been a part of the founding leadership team of Disney+ Hotstar and leads marketing, international growth and D2C business. Over the past eight years he has been the driving force behind making Hotstar, India's largest premium video streaming platform, as well as the largest D2C subscription business in India.
He has played a key role in Hotstar, setting several live streaming world records, and has held multiple mandates at Hotstar, including growth, operations, data science and the AVoD business leadershop over the years. He joined the streaming platform in 2016 as the senior vice president and growth head and was elevated to EVP and CMO in January 2021.
Prior to joining Disney+ Hotstar, he lead the marketplace and category marketing for Amazon in the US. He has also lead innovations for Reckitt Benckiser's flagship brand Dettol for North America, launching and subsequently establishing Dettol in the personal care segment in the US for Reckitt.
With over two decades experience, he has also worked at Xerox, HP, Canon and Samsung in the past.