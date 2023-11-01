Simran Hoon steps down as CEO of QYOU Media India

Hoon joined the company as CEO in 2021.
Simran Hoon, chief executive officer of QYOU Media India, has decided to move on from her current role at the company.Hoon's leadership has been very important for the company's success in expanding its operations to newer markets.. Her strategic insights and unwavering commitment have guided the growth for QYOU Media India into a dynamic brand that resonates with its audiences. Hoon’s guidance has played a significant role in shaping QYOU Media India as a brand known for its creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking approach in the media and entertainment landscape.
Simran Hoon took the helm as CEO in 2021 and in a very short span of time, expanded QYOU Media India’s footprint across linear and digital business with the launch of channels and apps. She also oversaw the strategic acquisition of key media assets.
Speaking on the development, Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media, said, “The Board of Directors and I want to thank Simran for all of her determined efforts and accomplishments on behalf of QYOU Media in India. During her time with us we have furthered the foundation and scale of our business across the board and we wish her the best in all of her new endeavors.”
Looking back at her journey at QYOU Media India, Simran Hoon said, "It has been an incredible journey leading this company along with a team of talented professionals who are truly committed to pushing the boundaries of media and entertainment. I am grateful for this opportunity and shall cherish the learnings in leading India’s youngest and fastest-growing media and entertainment company.”