Snap Inc. appoints Pulkit Trivedi as India Managing Director

Ajit Mohan, APAC president, Snap Inc. said: “I am thrilled to welcome Pulkit to the Snap team at such an exciting time for our organization, both in India as well as more broadly across Asia-Pacific. Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India.” Mohan continued, “Unifying our local teams under this new structure will set the right stage for making accelerated investments in India and enable us to further fuel the growth of our community and partners.”