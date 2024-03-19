Sonia Kapoor joins Condé Nast India as Chief Business Officer

Condé Nast India announced today the appointment of Sonia Kapoor as chief business officer. In her new role, Kapoor will be responsible for leading the Sales teams in defining and delivering on advertising revenue targets, while shaping the company’s sales and marketing strategy and business growth. She will play an integral role in the delivery of all commercial revenue including digital and print sales, branded content, social, video and events for the company. Kapoor will report directly to Sandeep Lodha, managing director, Condé Nast India.