Sonia Kapoor joins Condé Nast India as Chief Business Officer

Condé Nast India announced today the appointment of Sonia Kapoor as chief business officer. In her new role, Kapoor will be responsible for leading the Sales teams in defining and delivering on advertising revenue targets, while shaping the company’s sales and marketing strategy and business growth. She will play an integral role in the delivery of all commercial revenue including digital and print sales, branded content, social, video and events for the company. Kapoor will report directly to Sandeep Lodha, managing director, Condé Nast India.
Sandeep Lodha, managing director, Condé Nast India, said, "Embracing the evolving media landscape, Condé Nast India’s newly appointed Chief Business Officer Sonia Kapoor brings vast experience in sales with a holistic understanding in selling solutions. With a profound understanding of digital dynamics and a track record as a seasoned leader, we’re thrilled to have Sonia on board. Her appointment signifies our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions at Condé Nast India.”
Sonia Kapoor, chief business officer, Conde Nast India, added “I am honoured to assume the role of Chief Business Officer at Condé Nast India, where my primary focus is on driving revenue generation strategies and overseeing related business operations. Leveraging Condé Nast's esteemed portfolio and embracing innovation, I am committed to enhancing revenue streams, fostering crucial partnerships, and bolstering brand visibility to foster sustainable growth in this dynamic market across both print and digital platforms, thereby enriching our consumer engagement.”
Kapoor has over 25 years of diverse experience in digital, print, and broadcast media. Her journey began at The Indian Express and flourished at Network18, where she led The Focus Studio as business head and executive vice president in her last assignment. In her most recent role as head of branded content at Zee Media's Innovation Studio, Sonia led the monetisation strategy across all media assets.
In India, Condé Nast brands include Vogue, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller and Architectural Digest. Condé Nast Technology Labs, the team responsible for creating innovative, data-driven technology products and services across the company’s global portfolio, is also based in India, with offices in Bangalore and Chennai.