Sportz Interactive elevates Siddharth Raman as CEO

Raman was working as deputy CEO for the company.
Sportz Interactive, a sports-focused digital media agency, has promoted Siddharth Raman to the position of chief executive officer. Raman updated about the elevation on LinkedIn.
He has been working with the company for more than 6 years, starting as chief business officer in 2017.
With 17 years of experience, Raman has worked with brands like DDB Mudra Group, United Spirits and Force India F1. He has completed graduation from Maharashtra Institute of Technology and post graduate diploma in management from MICA.