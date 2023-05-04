Starcom India appoints Trupti Dave as Head of West

Trupti Dave said, “I am thrilled at the opportunity. In my time here, Starcom India has only gone from strength to strength, and in the new role, I look forward to contributing further to its tremendous and fast-paced growth, nurturing teams, and talent, spearheading new strategies, and innovation for clients. Starcom combines the power of media, data, and technology for strong, compelling, very human experiences. With my expertise, I hope to continuously raise the bar on our outstanding media offerings and bring in exponential growth for Starcom India and its clients.”