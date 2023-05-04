Starcom India appoints Trupti Dave as Head of West

Dave will nurture, and strengthen client relationships, elevate Starcom India’s offerings, and shape strategy on client brands, and bring greater value to their media investments.
Starcom India, a Human Experience (HX) agency and part of Publicis Groupe India, has announced the appointment of Trupti Dave as its Head of West.
This strategic move is aimed at further strengthening the senior leadership team and driving growth and expansion for the agency. In her new role, Dave will manage and oversee the western region which has seen many new business wins, a build-up of talent and teams, and phenomenal growth.
Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India said, “The Western region is a pivotal and strategically important market for Starcom. Trupti’s new role is part of our vision to elevate from within the organisation and to have a strong, fortified leadership team that drives momentum, strengthens offerings, and accelerates client businesses in a dynamic and ever-evolving media landscape. At Starcom, we are in a very exciting phase of growth and expansion and Trupti’s elevation comes at an apt time and is very well-deserved.”
Trupti Dave said, “I am thrilled at the opportunity. In my time here, Starcom India has only gone from strength to strength, and in the new role, I look forward to contributing further to its tremendous and fast-paced growth, nurturing teams, and talent, spearheading new strategies, and innovation for clients. Starcom combines the power of media, data, and technology for strong, compelling, very human experiences. With my expertise, I hope to continuously raise the bar on our outstanding media offerings and bring in exponential growth for Starcom India and its clients.”