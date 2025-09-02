Advertisment
Starcom's Mehak Rampal joins L’Oréal India as advocacy and influence lead

She joins the brand after having served multiple agencies in her career so far, including Wavemaker, Mindshare, and Interactive Avenues.

afaqs! news bureau
Mehak Rampal

L’Oréal India has appointed Mehak Rampal as the brand's advocacy and influence lead. Rampal announced this appointment via a LinkedIn post. 

Prior to this appointment, Rampal was the senior director at Starcom. She stepped down from her role at the company last month.

She has also held leadership positions at other agencies, such as Mindhsare, where she was the senior director; Interactive Avenues, where she was the associate director; Wavemaker, where she was the associate business director, among others. 

