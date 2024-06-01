Stellantis India announces changes in India leadership team; Shailesh Hazela to take over as India CEO & MD

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shailesh Hazela previously served as vice president – global purchasing and supply chain for India & Asia Pacific region for Stellantis.
Automotive brand Stellantis has announced the appointment of Shailesh Hazela as the new CEO and managing director. Hazela will succeed Aditya Jairaj, who will be relocating to the United States. Hazela & Jairaj will transition through mid-July.
Hazela, previously serving as vice president – global purchasing and supply chain for India & Asia Pacific region for Stellantis, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving growth and innovation. Since joining Stellantis in September 2022, Hazela has focused on leveraging the supply base across India, ASEAN, Korea, Japan, and other regions, and developing the supply base for Stellantis in the IAP region.
He has an experience of over 28 years across diverse sectors including automotive, telecommunication and railways, and holds a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering.
“We are delighted to welcome Shailesh Hazela as our new CEO and MD and we would like to thank Aditya for his leadership and contributions to Stellantis India,” said Ashwani Muppasani, COO - Stellantis India & Asia Pacific. “Shailesh's strategic vision and extensive experience will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation in the Indian market. We are confident that Shailesh will lead the company fostering sustainable business growth.”
Reflecting on his appointment, Hazela commented, “It is an honour to lead Stellantis in India. Our iconic brands have led the global automobile industry, and I am committed to upholding and advancing this legacy. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Aditya Jairaj for his contributions, and I am committed to fostering sustainable progress with our exceptional teams and partners. I look forward to accelerating technological innovation and strengthening our position in existing and emerging mobility segments.”
Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), an ICT Hub (Hyderabad) & Software Centre (Bengaluru), and two R&D centers in Chennai and Pune. Stellantis's “Make in India” initiative is ongoing, with India being the only country to locally produce four Jeep nameplates outside North America (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee) and the Citroën C5 Aircross outside France.