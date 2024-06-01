Stellantis India announces changes in India leadership team; Shailesh Hazela to take over as India CEO & MD

“We are delighted to welcome Shailesh Hazela as our new CEO and MD and we would like to thank Aditya for his leadership and contributions to Stellantis India,” said Ashwani Muppasani, COO - Stellantis India & Asia Pacific. “Shailesh's strategic vision and extensive experience will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation in the Indian market. We are confident that Shailesh will lead the company fostering sustainable business growth.”