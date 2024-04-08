Sujai Karampuri is the new chairman for SHARP in India

Expressing his gratitude, Karampuri stated, "I am deeply honoured to assume this key role at such a critical juncture for SHARP. With SHARP's history of driving cutting edge technological solutions across sectors, I am confident that we are poised for success as we embark on our vision. We shall deliver on SHARP’s core values of Sincerity and Creativity, which I believe are essential to India’s own ambition to grow and scale and become a world leader in the domain of electronics, display, semiconductor, precision engineering. We are very keen to work with likeminded partners in India to build long term relationships.”